AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 3950X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +29%
9180
Ryzen 9 3900X
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +21%
39744
Ryzen 9 3900X
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +22%
14956
Ryzen 9 3900X
12300

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released November 25, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 749 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 9 3950X?
