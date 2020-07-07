AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 8 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Ryzen 9 3900XT +2%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +22%
9180
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2745
Ryzen 9 3900XT +4%
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +18%
39744
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1300
Ryzen 9 3900XT +2%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 3950X +18%
14956
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|November 25, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|749 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
