Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900H or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 5 4600HS

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 4900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +11%
1279
Ryzen 5 4600HS
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +28%
11282
Ryzen 5 4600HS
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +11%
2694
Ryzen 5 4600HS
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +29%
18834
Ryzen 5 4600HS
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +39%
7138
Ryzen 5 4600HS
5130

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 30x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i7 10750H
2. AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800H
3. AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i7 1165G7
4. AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 5800H
5. AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i7 10870H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 7 4800HS
8. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 5 4500U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Intel Core i5 10300H
10. AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS and Ryzen 7 4700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 9 4900H?
EnglishРусский