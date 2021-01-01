AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +11%
1279
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +28%
11282
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +11%
2694
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +29%
18834
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +9%
1191
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +39%
7138
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1