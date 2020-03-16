AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +9%
521
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +67%
4343
2597
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +11%
2725
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +36%
19379
14232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +8%
1178
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +27%
6777
5328
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1