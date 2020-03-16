AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +6%
524
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4355
Ryzen 7 3700X +13%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +1%
2775
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19719
Ryzen 7 3700X +18%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Ryzen 7 3700X +9%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6921
Ryzen 7 3700X +25%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
