AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +10%
524
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +11%
4355
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +4%
2775
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19719
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +2%
1189
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6921
Ryzen 7 4800H +1%
7022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
63 (55.3%)
51 (44.7%)
Total votes: 114
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 10875H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 10510U