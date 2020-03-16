AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +7%
524
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +3%
4355
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +5%
2775
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +4%
19719
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Ryzen 7 4800HS +1%
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6921
Ryzen 7 4800HS +12%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 10875H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS