AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 15 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +2%
1279
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +22%
11282
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2694
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +4%
1191
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H +22%
7138
5832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 12, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
