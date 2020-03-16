Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900H or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 5800H

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 4900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1475 vs 1195 points
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.45 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H
1201
Ryzen 7 5800H +24%
1489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H
6902
Ryzen 7 5800H +11%
7673

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.45 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 32x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 4900H and Core i7 10750H
2. Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Ryzen 9 4900H and Core i9 9980HK
4. Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 9 4900HS
5. Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 5800X
6. Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 4900H?
EnglishРусский