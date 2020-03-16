AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1475 vs 1195 points
- 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.45 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
526
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2716
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Ryzen 7 5800H +24%
1489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6902
Ryzen 7 5800H +11%
7673
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.45 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
