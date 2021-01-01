AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1191 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4418
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2755
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19049
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1194
Ryzen 7 5800HS +18%
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6732
Ryzen 7 5800HS +6%
7122
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
