We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 4900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 54 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1230 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H
4262
Ryzen 7 5800X +42%
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H
2725
Ryzen 7 5800X +29%
3527
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H
19055
Ryzen 7 5800X +51%
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H
1240
Ryzen 7 5800X +38%
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900H
8816
Ryzen 7 5800X +18%
10420

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 449 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 105 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 4900H?
