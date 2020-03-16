Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 4900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +22%
4373
Ryzen 5 3600
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +11%
19938
Ryzen 5 3600
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 9 4900HS?
EnglishРусский