Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 5 4600H

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores against the 3 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 4900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +29%
4373
Ryzen 5 4600H
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +31%
19938
Ryzen 5 4600H
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +75%
7769
Ryzen 5 4600H
4431

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 9 4900HS?
EnglishРусский