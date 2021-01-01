Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 4900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +66%
4356
Ryzen 5 5500U
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +43%
19954
Ryzen 5 5500U
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +34%
7439
Ryzen 5 5500U
5570

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 21x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 9 4900HS?
