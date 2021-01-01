AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +11%
508
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +66%
4356
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +5%
2654
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +43%
19954
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +5%
1173
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +34%
7439
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
