We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 4900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1360 vs 1177 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +11%
10938
Ryzen 5 5600H
9849
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
2634
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
2982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +10%
19532
Ryzen 5 5600H
17803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1163
Ryzen 5 5600H +15%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +20%
7309
Ryzen 5 5600H
6085

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 4900HS
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 9 4900HS?
