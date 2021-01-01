Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 4900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1177 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1238
Ryzen 5 5600X +23%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
10938
Ryzen 5 5600X +8%
11788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
2634
Ryzen 5 5600X +28%
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
19532
Ryzen 5 5600X +12%
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1163
Ryzen 5 5600X +40%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
7309
Ryzen 5 5600X +14%
8308

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 -
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 9 4900HS?
