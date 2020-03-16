AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 2 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +8%
512
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +63%
4373
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +3%
2686
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +41%
19938
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +11%
1187
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +83%
7769
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i7 10850H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i9 10980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U