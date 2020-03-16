AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +4%
512
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +4%
4373
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +1%
2686
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +5%
19938
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Ryzen 7 4800HS +1%
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7769
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
