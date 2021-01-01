AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 35 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1218 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Ryzen 7 5800H +12%
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4350
Ryzen 7 5800H +9%
4744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2652
Ryzen 7 5800H +18%
3126
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19871
Ryzen 7 5800H +12%
22191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1242
Ryzen 7 5800H +20%
1488
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7757
Ryzen 7 5800H +4%
8058
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
