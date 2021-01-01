Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 7 5800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 5800HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 4900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1218 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 28x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

