AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1218 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4350
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2652
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1242
Ryzen 7 5800HS +13%
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +7%
7757
7230
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1