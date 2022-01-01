AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 5800U VS AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800U and 4900HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 10-months later

Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt

21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1436 vs 1185 points

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 7 5800U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 16, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 Cezanne Socket FP6 FP6 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 1.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 19x L1 Cache - 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 35 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 105°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 512 512 TMUs 32 32 ROPs 8 8 TGP 15 W 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s - ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12