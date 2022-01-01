Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 7 5800U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 4900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1436 vs 1185 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1249
Ryzen 7 5800U +14%
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +36%
11116
Ryzen 7 5800U
8157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
2651
Ryzen 7 5800U +17%
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +4%
19599
Ryzen 7 5800U
18871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1185
Ryzen 7 5800U +22%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS +11%
7229
Ryzen 7 5800U
6519
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Cezanne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 19x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 9 4900HS?
