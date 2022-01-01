AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1546 vs 1191 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1254
Ryzen 7 6800H +20%
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11085
Ryzen 7 6800H +19%
13143
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2645
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Ryzen 7 6800H +30%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7362
Ryzen 7 6800H +34%
9862
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
