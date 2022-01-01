AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 6800H VS AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS AMD Ryzen 7 6800H We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800H and 4900HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 35 vs 45 Watt

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports quad-channel memory

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1546 vs 1191 points

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 7 6800H

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 16, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 2 Rembrandt Socket FP6 FP7 Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 32x L1 Cache - 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm TDP 35 W 45 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 512 768 TMUs 32 48 ROPs 8 32 Execution Units - 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 4900HS n/a Ryzen 7 6800H 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 32 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s - ECC Support Yes - Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20