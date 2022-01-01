Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 4900HS or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 4900HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1546 vs 1191 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1254
Ryzen 7 6800H +20%
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
11085
Ryzen 7 6800H +19%
13143
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
1201
Ryzen 7 6800H +30%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 4900HS
7362
Ryzen 7 6800H +34%
9862
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 32x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 4900HS
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

