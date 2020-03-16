AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 35 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
512
Ryzen 9 3950X +2%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4373
Ryzen 9 3950X +110%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2686
Ryzen 9 3950X +2%
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19938
Ryzen 9 3950X +99%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Ryzen 9 3950X +10%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7769
Ryzen 9 3950X +93%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|749 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
