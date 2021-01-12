AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 5 4600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
79
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1206 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +31%
3543
2704
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +142%
38164
15759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +35%
1638
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +86%
10915
5877
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
