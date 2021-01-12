Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 5 4600G

AMD Ryzen 9 5900
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1206 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +31%
3543
Ryzen 5 4600G
2704
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +142%
38164
Ryzen 5 4600G
15759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +35%
1638
Ryzen 5 4600G
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +86%
10915
Ryzen 5 4600G
5877

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 5 3600
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800X
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 9 3900X
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 9 3950X
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Intel Core i7 11700K
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G and Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G and Ryzen 7 3700X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G and Ryzen 5 3600X
9. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G and Ryzen 7 4700G
10. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G and Intel Core i5 10400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 9 5900?
EnglishРусский