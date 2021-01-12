AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
80
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1309 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
519
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +26%
3585
2843
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +101%
38476
19107
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +24%
1621
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +63%
10900
6703
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
