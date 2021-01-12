Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 9 5900
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +7%
1621
Ryzen 5 5600G
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +45%
10900
Ryzen 5 5600G
7517

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 9 5900?
