AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
80
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
593
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4408
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +5%
3585
3404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +72%
38476
22388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
Ryzen 5 5600X +4%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +27%
10900
8551
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1