AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 5 7600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
89
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
54
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
67
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
75
72
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1715 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1602
Ryzen 5 7600 +16%
1860
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +55%
20988
13498
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3473
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1724
Ryzen 5 7600 +19%
2049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +29%
13209
10221
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
