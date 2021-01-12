AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1169 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +33%
3585
2701
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +129%
38476
16785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +38%
1621
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +63%
10900
6670
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1