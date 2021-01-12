AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
80
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1048 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +46%
3585
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +117%
38476
17726
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +55%
1621
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +64%
10900
6630
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
