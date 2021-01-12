AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
79
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 90% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 849 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 10
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +67%
3543
2122
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +349%
38164
8502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +89%
1638
865
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +212%
10915
3495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
