AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
73
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
86
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1333 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
541
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +21%
1621
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +20%
10900
9071
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
