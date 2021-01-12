AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
93
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3787
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +34%
3522
2620
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +104%
38683
18998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7139
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
