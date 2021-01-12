Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +36%
3522
Ryzen 7 4800HS
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +108%
38683
Ryzen 7 4800HS
18638
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 9 5900?
