AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
73
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
86
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
582
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +8%
1621
1506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +44%
10900
7568
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
