AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
91
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
69
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
85
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
1582
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +49%
20902
14020
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +2%
3397
3329
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +31%
34532
26362
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +4%
1698
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +32%
13072
9883
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 3
|Model number
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
