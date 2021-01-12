Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 5800

AMD Ryzen 9 5900
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
AMD Ryzen 7 5800

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +3%
3522
Ryzen 7 5800
3435
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +44%
38683
Ryzen 7 5800
26851

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

