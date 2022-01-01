AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
70
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
1595
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +41%
20965
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +36%
3453
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +51%
34768
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +1%
1661
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +9%
12340
11320
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
