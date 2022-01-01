Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +41%
20965
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +36%
3453
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +51%
34768
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +9%
12340
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11320
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

