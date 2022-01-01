Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 7 7700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700 and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1715 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
1602
Ryzen 7 7700 +20%
1915
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +19%
20988
Ryzen 7 7700
17700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
1724
Ryzen 7 7700 +20%
2073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +3%
13209
Ryzen 7 7700
12779
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 7700

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Raphael
Socket AM4 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Ryzen 9 5900?
