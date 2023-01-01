AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1715 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1584
Ryzen 7 7700X +26%
1994
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
20933
19830
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3438
Ryzen 7 7700X +23%
4239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34309
Ryzen 7 7700X +6%
36392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1703
Ryzen 7 7700X +26%
2149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13104
Ryzen 7 7700X +9%
14250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|12
|8
|P-Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|24
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
