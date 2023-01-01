Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1715 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
1584
Ryzen 7 7700X +26%
1994
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +6%
20933
Ryzen 7 7700X
19830
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
3438
Ryzen 7 7700X +23%
4239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
34309
Ryzen 7 7700X +6%
36392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
1703
Ryzen 7 7700X +26%
2149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
13104
Ryzen 7 7700X +9%
14250
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Vermeer) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 12 8
P-Threads 24 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
Socket AM4 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900
n/a
Ryzen 7 7700X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 70 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Ryzen 9 5900?
