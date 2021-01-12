AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
93
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +31%
3522
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +20%
38683
32335
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12077
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
