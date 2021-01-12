Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 9 3900XT: what's better?

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900XT and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1372 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +27%
3585
Ryzen 9 3900XT
2832
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +16%
38476
Ryzen 9 3900XT
33062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +16%
1621
Ryzen 9 3900XT
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
10900
Ryzen 9 3900XT +17%
12768

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 9 3900XT

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2020
Launch price - 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Ryzen 9 5900?
