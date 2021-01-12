Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900 vs Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 5900
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900 +30%
3522
Ryzen 9 3950X
2708
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900
38683
Ryzen 9 3950X +1%
39113
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 November 25, 2019
Launch price - 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 5 3600
2. Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 9 3900X
4. Ryzen 9 5900 or Core i9 11900F
5. Ryzen 9 5900 or Core i9 11900K
6. Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 7 3700X
7. Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 9 3900X
8. Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 9 3900XT
9. Ryzen 9 3950X or Core i9 10920X
10. Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen 9 5900?
EnglishРусский