AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1519 vs 1369 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +9%
1492
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +29%
12961
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +12%
3345
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +22%
21096
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +11%
1520
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +43%
8712
6087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
