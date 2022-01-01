Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 5900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1519 vs 1369 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +29%
12961
Ryzen 5 5600H
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +12%
3345
Ryzen 5 5600H
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +22%
21096
Ryzen 5 5600H
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +11%
1520
Ryzen 5 5600H
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +43%
8712
Ryzen 5 5600H
6087
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 1, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900H
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5900H or Core i7 11800H
2. Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 9 5900HX
3. Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 7 5700U
4. Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 7 6800H
5. Ryzen 5 5600H or Core i7 10750H
6. Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Ryzen 5 5600H or M1 Pro
8. Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5700U
9. Ryzen 5 5600H or Core i5 11400H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 9 5900H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский