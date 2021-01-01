AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1546 vs 1295 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4878
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2712
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23254
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +20%
1575
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +10%
8908
8120
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
