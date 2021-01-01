Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 5900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1520 vs 1160 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +32%
1506
Ryzen 7 4800H
1145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +33%
9199
Ryzen 7 4800H
6894

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 29x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

