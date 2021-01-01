Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Ryzen 7 5800

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 5900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 40° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 34x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 105°C 65°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 or Ryzen 9 5900H?
