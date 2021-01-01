AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 45 vs 105 Watt
- More than 40° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27552
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8908
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|65°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
