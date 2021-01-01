Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900H or Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop) against the 1.9 GHz Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and 5900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 19x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

