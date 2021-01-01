AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1546 vs 1305 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7118
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2743
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33449
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +19%
1575
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8908
Ryzen 9 3900X +38%
12337
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
