AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 5900H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1546 vs 1305 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H +19%
1575
Ryzen 9 3900X
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900H
8908
Ryzen 9 3900X +38%
12337

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 499 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 9 5900H?
