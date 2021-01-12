AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1429 vs 1266 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
483
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3578
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17966
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +11%
1436
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HS +5%
7070
6737
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
